Nawaz Sharif directs party leaders to start preparing for elections

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Nawaz Sharif, has reentered the political arena, directing the party’s leadership to initiate preparations for the imminent general elections set to unfold on February 8, 2024.

The scene was set at the PML-N’s central secretariat in Lahore, where Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, convened with senior party figures including President Shehbaz Sharif, Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb. This meeting marked a significant step in the party’s electoral campaign, a crucial phase triggered by Nawaz Sharif’s direct engagement with party members.

During the gathering, discussions delved into the future political landscape and the current state of affairs in the country. Nawaz Sharif, addressing the party leaders, articulated a vision to reignite the developmental trajectory from where it was previously halted.

This pivotal meeting holds paramount significance as it marks Nawaz Sharif’s first official engagement at the central secretariat since his return to Pakistan after a self-imposed exile in London, spanning four years. His homecoming on October 21 has reignited political vigor within the PML-N, galvanizing its members for the electoral battle ahead.

Subsequent to the meeting, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, addressing the media during a press conference, confirmed Nawaz Sharif’s intent to contest in the forthcoming elections, solidifying the PML-N’s active participation in the electoral process.

However, tensions between erstwhile allies have surfaced, particularly with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which has vocally raised concerns regarding the fairness and equity of the electoral playing field. As the election date looms closer, this dissent has magnified, underlining potential rifts among political factions.

In a parallel development, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has intervened, mandating the government to ensure the smooth execution of general elections on February 8. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued a formal notification, affirming unanimity among political parties regarding the scheduled election date.

The convergence of these events signals a critical juncture in Pakistan’s political landscape, with Nawaz Sharif’s return setting the stage for a charged and closely contested electoral battle, while simultaneously casting a spotlight on the escalating tensions and concerns over the fairness of the upcoming polls.