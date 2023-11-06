Counting underway after polling for LG by-polls in Sindh

ECPVote counting was currently underway for local government by-elections in 14 districts across Sindh after polling concluded, according to the police.

The polling process began at 8am and continued till 5pm in Karachi, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze. In a statement, Karachi South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza said the polling process had concluded “peacefully” and the counting of votes was under way.

“The performance of the police and other agencies was commendable and no untoward incident came to light,” he said about the 65 polling stations in district South.

On the other hand, Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Illahi Mastoi told media that two people were injured after a scuffle broke out during in Memon Goth.

He said the fight took place at a distance from the polling station, adding that the polling process was not affected. He said that the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the provincial election commissioner’s office instructed security agencies and local administration to remain vigilant after polling and tighten security as counting of votes was under way.

“All resources should be used to securely transport the polling staff and polling material to the offices of the returning officers,” the statement quoted Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan as saying. He also issued the necessary instructions in this regard to Sindh Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar. In a notification, the Election Commission of Pakistan said 14 district returning officers and 20 returning officers were appointed for polling on 21 seats.

According to the electoral body, 163 polling stations were set up across Sindh. Seventy-two of the polling stations were declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 89 ‘sensitive’. As many as 616 polling booths were established – 312 for males and 304 for women. In Karachi, the commission said, 121 polling stations were set up. Forty-two of the polling stations were declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 79 ‘sensitive’.

Chohan directed all relevant authorities to ensure polls were held in a free and fair manner.

The ECP also established a control room to monitor the election process.