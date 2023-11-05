Pakistan gets golden chance to promote trade at Canton Fair

Pakistan gets golden chance promoting its trade in Canton Fair, said Safdar Fayyaz, Chief Manager Exports, Piano Exports FZCO, Pakistan. “Business is good this time. I’m here to find out more possibility of doing business with China as well as the whole world,” he said while talking with China Economic Net. He was in Guangzhou, China to attend the 134th China Import and Export Fair.

The China Import and Export Fair – known as Canton Fair – kicked off on October 15 and entered its third and final phase on October 31.

The event, which ended on November 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe. It is Fayyaz’s 2nd time attending the fair. This year he had dazzling stationery products with price & quality combination with him. He told CEN that they have some unique colored pencils from Pakistan that might interest international buyers.

According to the organizer, during the first two phases, a total of 157,200 overseas buyers attended the fair, representing an increase of 53.6 percent compared with the same period of last fair.

Among them, more than 100,000 buyers were from Belt and Road countries and regions, accounting for 64 percent of the total, witnessing an increase of 69.9 percent year-on-year. The number of buyers from Europe and the United States saw an increase of 54.9 percent compared with the 133rd event. On top of increasing buyer traffic, the event attracted more exhibitors, too.