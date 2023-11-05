Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to move to Miami from Seattle

In an Instagram post, the billionaire expressed his attachment to Seattle, where he founded Amazon in his garage in 1994 and grew it into a global retail giant.

The post also featured a video of Bezos in Amazon’s first office in Seattle, reflecting on the company’s journey.

He captioned the post: “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.” My parents have always been my biggest supporters.

They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 – GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami. Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.

I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Bezos’s private space company, Blue Origin, has been shifting its operations to Cape Canaveral, Florida, making proximity a key factor for his relocation. Amazon’s rapid expansion in Seattle significantly transformed the city’s landscape, turning it into a tech hub with highly paid tech workers, upscale dining options, and soaring rents.

Bezos’s move is expected to have both personal and business implications as he divides his time between Miami and Blue Origin’s activities.