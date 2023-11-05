Punjab to upgrade all police stations this year: IG

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, all the police stations of Punjab will be upgraded as Special Initiative Police Stations Protocol this year. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the RPOs, DPOs to ensure the upgradation of police stations as special initiative police stations under personal supervision.

IG Punjab said that survey, tendering work is complete for the timely completion of special initiative police stations, RPOs, DPOs should monitor the development work themselves and do not compromise on the quality at any cost. Dr Usman Anwar said that all police khidmat centers and khidmat counters, PCs, police lines, training schools and colleges are being equipped with modern facilities. New Safe Cities, private camera mapping and pasban projects have been launched to make cities safer.

IG Punjab directed that a comprehensive strategy is being formulated in consultation with all stakeholders for the peaceful and safe conduct of the general election. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the intelligence-based operations against the criminal elements in the Kacha area are being accelerated. He expressed these views today while presiding over an important meeting about Special Initiative Police Stations at the Central Police Office. All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, traffic police officers of the province participated in the meeting through video link. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reviewed the ongoing steps to transfer all police stations across Punjab to Special Initiative Police Stations protocol.

During the meeting, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated various officers, including RPOs Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal and DG Khan for their excellent performance. IG Punjab said that anti-crime and community policing measures should be accelerated in all districts. Senior police officers including AIG Admin Amara Athar and PSO to IG Punjab Rana Shoaib Mahmood were also present in the meeting.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had meeting with DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat and his team in reference of police station diaries at Central Police Office. DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, while giving a briefing about the performance of the district police this year said that During this year, Sheikhupura Police recovered stolen property worth 36 crore 3 lakh 62 thousand rupees from dacoits and criminals and handed it over to the original owners. In crackdown against illegal weapons , 1787 cases were registered against illegal weapons, 112 Kalashnikovs, 116 guns, 129 rifles, 1430 pistols and 8702 bullets and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. Sheikhupura police traced and arrested the culprits in 42 cases of murder including 13 blind murders and sent them to judicial custody. Similarly in crackdown against proclaimed offenders total 2159 proclaimed offenders and fugitives were arrested, 142 culprits of 45 gangs were also arrested and recovered 6.81 million stolen goods.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of Sheikhupura Police for successfully tracing the difficult cases including robbery, rape, murder and other cases. IG Punjab said that the use of modern technology should be continued to protect the life and property of the citizens and to prevent crimes, public service delivery should be made easier for the citizens with an effective strategy.