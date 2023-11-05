SBP empowers IT exporters and freelancers with innovative measures

In a bid to bolster Pakistan’s burgeoning information technology sector, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at easing the operations of IT exporters and freelancers.

These groundbreaking measures promise to invigorate the digital landscape and empower the nation’s tech-savvy workforce.

The SBP’s visionary approach was unveiled in a video posted on the microblogging site Twitter, where the central bank highlighted the multifaceted steps it is taking to facilitate the IT industry’s growth. A significant stride in this regard is the expansion of the permissible retention limit for IT exporters. They can now retain up to 50% of their export earnings in their Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts (ESFCAs). This revolutionary change allows IT exporters to access their earnings for online payments without requiring prior approval from the SBP or commercial banks.

Furthermore, the SBP is collaborating with banks to streamline the issuance of debit cards to IT exporters.

These cards will enable them to seamlessly make online transactions, drawing from the balances available in their ESFCAs. This hassle-free payment system promises to enhance the liquidity and flexibility of IT export businesses.

Seamless Online Transactions

In an additional boon for the IT community, freelancers can now open bank accounts with minimal documentation requirements, either digitally or through traditional means.

The flexibility in account opening is set to make banking services more accessible to freelancers, further nurturing this dynamic segment of the workforce.

The ESFCAs, the preferred accounts for IT exporters and freelancers, can now be opened simultaneously with their primary PKR accounts. Freelancers, in particular, will be pleased to note that they can retain up to 50% of their export earnings or a minimum of $5,000 per month in their ESFCAs. This surplus can be utilized for a variety of transactions without the need for SBP or bank approvals, making financial operations smoother and more efficient. The SBP’s proactive measures are expected to inject fresh vigor into the IT export and freelancing sectors, enabling Pakistan to harness the full potential of its tech-savvy workforce and become a prominent player in the global digital economy. These initiatives signify a pivotal step toward realizing the country’s digital ambitions and fostering economic growth through innovation and technology.