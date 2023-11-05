FBR establishes scrutiny facilitation team for upcoming general elections

In a proactive move, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced the establishment of a scrutiny facilitation team to support the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

In an official statement released by the FBR, it was revealed that, in alignment with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the following FBR officers have been designated as focal persons to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the scrutiny of nomination papers:

The FBR has also instructed the heads of field formations to promptly nominate a team of two officers, with at least one of them being an Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters), led by a Commissioner-IR who will serve as the focal person for their respective formations. These teams will be responsible for maintaining close communication with Chief (Revenue Operations), FBR (HQ), Islamabad, regarding the activities related to the scrutiny of nomination papers for the general elections.

This initiative by the FBR highlights the organization’s commitment to ensuring transparency and integrity in the electoral process. By providing a dedicated team of experts to work alongside the Election Commission of Pakistan, the FBR aims to facilitate a smooth and accurate scrutiny process for the upcoming general elections, reinforcing the democratic principles of the nation.