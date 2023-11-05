Poultry price surge hits Peshawar markets

Amid the ongoing wedding season, the price of live chickens in the bustling markets of Peshawar has once again begun its upward climb, leaving consumers in dismay. Reports from local sources confirm that the cost of live chicken has surged by a staggering Rs55 per kilogram in recent days, resulting in a sharp spike in retail prices. As a result, consumers are now shelling out a whopping Rs355 per kilogram to bring home this essential protein source. This unexpected surge in chicken prices has proven to be a windfall for poultry business owners, who are reportedly raking in millions of rupees in profits. The impact of this price increase has also trickled down to affect egg prices, which have soared as well, causing concerns among consumers. Peshawar’s residents have voiced their frustration over the escalating prices, attributing the current predicament to a sudden surge in demand, largely fueled by the ongoing wedding season. With chicken considered a staple for celebratory feasts, the spike in demand has created a supply-demand imbalance, causing the price of this poultry product to surge rapidly.