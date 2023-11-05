PPP to come up with a strong manifesto for polls: Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari announced on Saturday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would enter the political arena with a strong manifesto in the upcoming general elections. During a meeting with party workers in Nawabshah, Zardari emphasised his party’s unwavering belief in the power of the people and their decisions, asserting that the party would lead an effective election campaign accordingly. The PPP co-chairman pointed out that when the general populace elected their representatives, problems were resolved at the grassroots level. Zardari expressed optimism that his party, which has a history of steering the country out of crises, would return to power due to its outstanding public service. Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders, including Ziaul Hasan Linjar and Ali Hasan Zardari, were also present during the meeting.