Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas powered his way into the semi-finals of the Paris Masters with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

It was the 300th win of his career and gives the Greek, ranked sixth in the world, a semi-final match-up with Grigor Dimitrov who overcame Hubert Hurkacz 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Tsitsipas, who also reached the semis a year ago when he lost to Novak Djokovic, reached the last four without dropping a set and produced an impressive variety of plays to counter Khachanov’s baseline power. “It’s working well. I feel like I can mix up play,” said Tsitsipas. “It feels good to have so much variety and so much diversity in the way you can play.

“I take that as an opportunity to keep growing my game and keep looking forward at the many more matches to come and appreciate each moment that comes my way.” Tsitsipas has already qualified for the end of season ATP Finals as one of the season’s top eight players but defeat for Hurkacz against Dimitrov almost certainly rules the Pole out of contention.

Just two of the eight places for the event in Turin later this month are still open, with Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune in pole position to clinch them. Hurkacz remains in a good position to be first reserve.

Dimitrov has no chance of reaching the ATP Finals but that did not prevent him from continuing his fine late-season form.

In the last few weeks, the 32-year-old Bulgarian has reached the semi-final in Chengdu, a quarter-final in Beijing and the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

His path to the last four of the Paris indoor event included a shock defeat of world number three Daniil Medvedev in the second round. “My body is feeling well for now, that’s the most important thing,” said Dimitrov. “My head is good. If I’m able to play like that on a consistent basis throughout every game, I put myself in a position to do better.

“Today was no different. A completely different opponent again. Every day you have to adapt, and I’ve been able to do so these four or five days.” Dimitrov last reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2019 when he lost to Djokovic, who will face Rune in a quarter-final later on Friday.