Fakhar Zaman equals Shahid Afridi’s record with stunning six-hitting display

Fakhar Zaman equalled on Saturday former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi’s record of smashing 11 sixes in a single ODI innings for Pakistan. In the annals of cricket history, records are etched with the names of legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport.Among these records, one that held firm for decades was Shahid Afridi’s remarkable feat of striking 11 sixes in a single one-day international (ODI) innings against Sri Lanka in 1996. It was a benchmark of power-hitting excellence that seemed insurmountable. Fast forward to the present day, and the cricketing world bore witness to the rise of another power-hitting phenomenon-Fakhar Zaman. The stage was set in Bengaluru, where Pakistan faced a formidable target in their ODI clash with New Zealand. What followed was nothing short of a breathtaking spectacle of audacious six-hitting, a display that would etch Fakhar Zaman’s name alongside the great Shahid Afridi.