30 mobile phones stolen outside Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ during birthday celebrations

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2nd, which was marked by his tradition of greeting his fans gathered outside Mannat, his residence. While the renowned Indian star expressed his gratitude and interacted with his fans, an unfortunate incident occurred when over 30 mobile phones were stolen from the crowd.

As reported by ANI, this incident took place as fans had congregated outside Mannat to celebrate Khan’s special day. The thieves capitalized on the massive gathering, making off with the mobile phones of those who had come to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Mumbai Police has registered a case at Bandra Police Station regarding the thefts, as reported by the outlet. Before the unfortunate incident made the headlines, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayengay star took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his heartfelt thanks to the fans who had gathered outside Mannat to wish him. He humbly wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier than the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning – on the screen and off it.”

On his birthday, the international icon also attended a fan event, which saw the presence of Rajkumar Hirani, the director of his upcoming film, Dunki, and writer Abhijat Joshi. During the event, Khan shared insights about his forthcoming project and engaged with the audience. Towards the end, he delighted the crowd by grooving to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from his second blockbuster of 2023, Jawan. On the work front, Khan’s last appearance was in Atlee’s directorial, which achieved significant commercial success. He is now gearing up for the release of Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Discussing the teaser and why it was intentionally brief, Khan told Filmfare, “We haven’t shown a lot in the teaser. Slowly we will reveal Drop 2 and Drop 3. Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) and I were clear that we first wanted to show the world of our film. What am I doing in the film, what Taapsee is doing – this all will be introduced later.”