Ali Ansari opens up about his marriage

Actor and model Ali Ansari sat down for an exclusive interview with Fuchsia Magazine where he candidly disclosed his relationship with spouse and actor Saboor Aly. Expressing his affection for Saboor, Ali made the endearing confession, “Saboor became a very important part of my life.”

The Khaani actor furthered, “If she isn’t present or talking to me, I feel very empty.” The couple tied the knot in early 2022 after long courtship, to much excitement from fans and showbiz colleagues. The duo has become one of the most popular celebrity couples with their expressive romance.

Given the two’s chemistry, it wasn’t surprising to see Ali’s frank admiration for his wife. “I love her presence her words, listening to her voice, just having her around me, her doing things for me or me doing [things for her].”

The Dikhawa artist also remarked on their distinct love languages. “She does more for me, I’ll acknowledge” he admitted, “she is more of that person who does things for you. I’m very good with words but Saboor is very good with action.”

The actor opened up about his marriage dynamics with Saboor which involve a lot of heartfelt moments with persistent teasing from Ali’s side. “I tease her a lot,” he said with a laugh. “I have so much fun in doing that, I can’t express.”

“Just in banter, or surprising her from behind and just giving her a hug or I tickle her, I just love it,” the actor animatedly elaborated. Referring to his wife’s reaction to his adorable antics, he shared, “Saboor calls it torture, I say it’s my love [for you].”