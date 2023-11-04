Rain likely to ruin Pakistan vs New Zealand’s crucial match

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand on Saturday in a must-win match of the World Cup 2023 with both teams eyeing to keep their hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals. Kiwis stand at fourth spot on the points table followed Babar Azam’s side at fifth spot as the crucial match will be played at Bengaluru stadium. Amid excitement for the match, the weather forecast is unfavourable as there are up to 70 percent chance of rain in the host city during Saturday afternoon. “Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon,” Accuweather, an online weather portal said in its forecast. It said the probability of precipitation stands at 68pc. Meanwhile, a high margin victory can solidify Pakistan’s position for the semi-final qualification as it would lead to a superior net run rate. In the worst scenario of the match being washed out by rain, both teams would be given one point each, without any change in the net run rate.