Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery post-WC with eyes on India Test series

English cricket star Ben Stokes announced his plans to undergo knee surgery following the World Cup, with the goal of regaining fitness for the Test series in India scheduled for January.

His persistent knee issues have limited his role to that of a specialist batsman during the World Cup, rendering him unable to bowl. Stokes, who has managed just 48 runs in three appearances for the defending champions, expressed his optimism, saying, “I’ll be ready for the Test Series in India. I am scheduled for surgery after the World Cup,” emphasising his focus on the first match of the upcoming five-test series against India on January 25.

Despite not bowling for England in over a year, Stokes viewed this as one less concern at the World Cup, stating, “Over the past 18 months, it’s been a constant ‘will I, won’t I’ with my knee. However, this World Cup has been different; I haven’t had to worry about my bowling.”

Additionally, the England Test captain addressed health concerns after being observed using an inhaler in Bengaluru, India. He clarified that he uses the device for his exercise-induced asthma, which can occasionally be aggravated by changes in air quality when traveling to different Indian cities. Stokes explained, “Sometimes, when you arrive in a new city in India with different air conditions, it can trigger my asthma more easily. That may have been a contributing factor.”