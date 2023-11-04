14 soldiers martyred in Gwadar ambush

Fourteen Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after two vehicles belonging to security forces were ambushed by terrorists in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the vehicles were moving from Pasni to Ormara when they were ambushed. It said 14 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the “unfortunate incident”. “Sanitisation operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added. Condemning the attack on security forces, Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

He said that the “evil intentions” of militants would not be allowed to succeed, adding that the martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country. “The entire nation, including me, is proud of its martyrs,” he said. Kakar said such cowardly attacks would never be able to deter the resolve of the Pakistani nation and its forces. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the attack and said that “such acts were reprehensible”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki also condemned that attack. In a statement, he said that the attack on jawans responsible for protecting the lives and property of the people was “a cowardly act”.

Domki paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives and also offered his condolences to their families. He termed terrorist incidents a conspiracy aimed at sabotaging peace in the province, adding that permission would not be allowed to disturb the peace won after countless sacrifices. PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said militants had ambushed soldiers in a “cowardly attack”. Paying tribute to the martyred soldiers, Bilawal said that the fight against terrorism would continue until the “last militant is eradicated”.

“What a price our country has paid in this long war against terrorism! So many lives left desolate,” said PPP’s Sherry Rehman. “Heart goes out to the families of the martyrs and the injured. Their sacrifices will be remembered,” she said. The development came hours after a bomb blast targeting police killed six people and injured over 20 others in Dera Ismail Khan.

The bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in the city, said police official Mohammad Adnan, adding that it was not immediately clear if the incident was the result of a suicide attack or a bomb planted nearby.

As per reports, when the injured victims were being transported to the hospital, unknown persons opened fire on police officers present there. The injured include Abdul Hameed, Ishaq, Qudratullah, Nasir, Yasmin, Shireen, Qamar Zaman and others. Police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

According to the preliminary investigation, a motorcycle installed with explosive materials was used in the blast. People who died in the blast were between the ages of 15 years to 20 years. Separately, another act of terrorism took place near the Hathala Police Station in DI Khan, where a young man was killed in a bomb blast.

The blast targeted a joint party of army and police. According to initial investigations, the explosives were planted on the roadside and were used to detonate by remote control. After the explosion, there was an exchange of fire between the attackers and security forces.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Rori, Dera Ismail Khan district and one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured. The killed terrorist was identified as Usama, TTP’s suicide bomber, who was planning to carry out a high profile incident in the area.

In another operation, conducted in Lakki Marwat district, one terrorist was sent to hell and various terrorists hides were busted. However, during intense exchange of fire two soldiers; Naik Zafar Iqbal (age: 37 years, resident of:District Gujranwala) & Sepoy Haji Jan (age: 30 years, resident of District Ghizar, Gilgit Baltistan), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District and resultantly, Havildar Shahid Iqbal (age: 39 years, resident of: District Mirpur Khas) embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operations were carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.