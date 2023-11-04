PCB chief’s future to be determined after WC: PM

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Friday that Zaka Ashraf’s future as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief would be determined after the World Cup.

He made the remarks during an interview with a private news channel. Asked whether the meeting with Shahid Afridi was in connection with the completion of Ashraf’s tenure as the chairman of the PCB Interim Management Committee, Kakar said that it was “just a social meeting”.

The prime minister, as patron of the PCB, has to decide on Nov 5 whether to replace Ashraf or retain him, as the four-month tenure of the incumbent chairman is ending on the said date. It is learnt that the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination had moved a summary in this regard to the prime minister.

When pressed about a possible extension for Ashraf, the prime minister said: “You know a tournament is under way and we will see what needs to be done on this issue after the tournament is over. “At the moment I do not think we will make some big decision because at times you have to work according to the doctrine of necessity. Let us get over with the World Cup and then we will see.”

The premier’s remarks come amid the Pakistan team’s disastrous run in the ICC World Cup in India. Moreover, there are other issues concerning player power and the alleged involvement of the now retired chief selector (Inzamamul Haq) with players’ agencies which have earned bad names for the PCB during the past four months.

Further, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik, who are sitting members of the incumbent PCB set-up, alleged that illegal and unconstitutional steps were being taken by the provisional regime led by Ashraf.

Meanwhile, Kakar directed the formulation of a comprehensive policy for the appointment of competent civil servants in remote areas of the country including Balochistan.

He also ordered the restoration of rotation policy of civil servants in line with its original spirit and to ensure its strict implementation.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on filling up vacant seats reserved for marginalized areas in civil bureaucracy through special examinations as well as rotation policy. PM Kakar directed to regularly hold the competitive examinations to fill the vacant seats in civil bureaucracy reserved for minorities and people from marginalized areas. He stressed persistent awareness campaigns to encourage minorities to participate in the competitive examination for government jobs. The prime minister said the country’s constitution provides equal rights and opportunities to minorities and people belonging to underprivileged areas.

He said the government was fully committed to ensuring equal opportunities for progress for every citizen.

The meeting was briefed about the recently held special examination of the Central Superior Services (CSS). It was informed that 15,000 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 3,500 belonged to Balochistan. The examination has over 60 seats reserved in quota for Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, the PM’s secretary, the Secretary Establishment, and the Secretary Federal Public Service Commission.