Govt announces public holiday for Iqbal Day

The federal government on Friday officially declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day, which falls on November 9, marking the 146th birthday of the nation’s esteemed poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, all educational institutions, government offices, and private offices across the country will be closed on Thursday, November 9, in honour of this significant occasion. Last year, the government reinstated the public holiday for November 9 after a lapse of several years. Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, Allama Iqbal was a distinguished figure representing the subcontinent and played a pivotal role in the Pakistan movement. Iqbal, a Sufi poet for the modern era, kindled a revolutionary spirit in the nation through his poetry. His works have been translated into multiple languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and English, earning him recognition as a prominent philosopher worldwide. Regrettably, he did not live to witness the independence of Pakistan and passed away on April 21, 1938.