‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN

As fierce fighting in Darfur once again pushes thousands of Sudanese to flee their homes, more must be done to alleviate the suffering of the millions already displaced, a UN official tells AFP.

“Six months and six million people forced to move, that’s an average of one million per month, it’s horrible suffering,” said Mamadou Dian Balde, the top regional official for the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR).

The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead since April, according to a UN report.

Of the nearly six million who have fled, 1.2 million have left the country, “very proud people who find themselves begging” and whose lives have been “totally disrupted,” the UN official said. He warned that while the world’s attention has been shifted to the war in Gaza, the number of people fleeing their homes in Sudan had started to rise again, as RSF forces advance toward Nyala, the country’s second city in the heart of Darfur.

Another UN official in the region, Dominique Hyde, said on social media Thursday she had witnessed “dramatic scenes at the border with Sudan. “10,000 people seeking safety have arrived in the last three days,” she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meanwhile said he was “deeply troubled” at information about an “imminent large-scale attack” by Sudan’s paramilitary forces in El-Facher, the capital of North Darfur.