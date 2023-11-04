Minister hails PBGO chief for role in industrial development

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Punjab, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-chief SM Tanveer has said that the role of Faraz-ur-Rehman, Founder President of Business Group (PBGO) and President of KATI in the economic development and promotion of industrialization in Pakistan is commendable. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the Punjab Chapter of PBGO.

PBGO Founder President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Chairman Punjab Chapter Sheikh Zun Noreen, Chairman Asian Business Council Bahrain Muhammad Sajid Sheikh, President Nasir Sheikh, General Secretary Ali Arsh, Vice Chairman Fawad Sheikh, Chief Advisor Dr. Ahsan, Chairperson Woman Wing Zara Hayat, Jamila Akhtar Coordinator Punjab and a large number of business leaders were present on the occasion.

SM Tanveer said that Faraz-ur-Rehman played a key role in making the town association of the Korangi industrial area the best industrial zone in Pakistan. He said that Faraz-ur-Rehman was selected by his late father and well-known leader of the business community SM Munir. He saw Faraz-ur-Rehman’s immense abilities like a jeweler and entrusted him with an important responsibility, which Faraz-ur-Rehman fulfilled and raised his head with pride. SM Tanveer said that Pakistan Business Group is also rapidly strengthening its roots due to the tireless work of Faraz-ur-Rehman and has chapters all over the world by starting the Punjab chapter, he has opened another path for economic development.

On the occasion, Faraz-ur-Rehman, founder and president of Pakistan Business Group Organization, said that he wants to see Pakistan as an Asian Tiger. The Pakistan Business Group Organization was founded two years ago, following the footsteps of the great leader SM Munir, and carried forward his vision for economic stability in this country. Faraz-ur-Rehman said that PBGO is paving the way for linkage between the business community by creating ease for entrepreneurs. Besides five thousand members and eleven chapters of the Pakistan Business Group organization, it is working in Malaysia, Africa, and Bahrain. Agreements are also being made with universities so that not only does industrialization take place in the country but the future of the young generation gets brightened, instead of going abroad to fulfill their dreams, they get opportunities in Pakistan to establish the name of Pakistan while staying in the country.