Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana dolls-up for father’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned heads as she stunned in a shimmery pink gown at her father’s 58th star-studded birthday bash.

On November 2, the ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood hosted a lavish birthday party to celebrate the success of his two blockbuster movies, Pathaan and Jawan.

Several renowned showbiz personalities including, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor graced the extravagant birthday party of Khan which took place at his house in Mumbai. The only daughter of B-town megastar, Suhana donned a beautiful glitzy outfit paired with a diamond neckpiece for the event. In a video shared by a hair salon page on Instagram, the upcoming star of the Indian film industry can be seen getting ready, posing and smiling for the camera. Following the footsteps of her father, Suhana will be making her acting debut with the upcoming Netflix project, The Archies.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also features Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. The teen musical-comic film will release on Netflix in December 7, 2023.