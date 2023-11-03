Urfi Javed arrested by Mumbai police for bold outfit

A widely shared video shows Urfi Javed being arrested on Friday morning by Mumbai police. In the footage, Urfi can be seen being led by two female police officers to a police van. Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi, posted the video. It can be seen in the footage that Urfi is stopped by two policewomen as she comes out of the coffee shop. She is then asked to go with the female police officers to the police station. Urfi is concerned and asks them why they are detaining her. “Itne chote chote kapde pehenke kaun ghumta hai?” the cops respond. Urfi can be seen wearing a backless red top with a pair of denim pants. The officers can be seen taking her by holding her arms. OTV couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video whether it is real or just a publicity stunt. Since being shared online, the video has garnered millions of views and likes with thousands of comments from her fans and followers. “Agar ye sach hai toh bhot sukoon hai phir toh” shared an Instagram user. Another user wrote, “It is just a prank. Sab acting achey kar rahe hai”. “Wish Mumbai police would focus more on real crimes than what a young girl chooses to wear,” commented a third user.