Sikh group releases new map showing Delhi part of Khalistan

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has unveiled a new map of India that encompasses not only Punjab and other Sikh-majority regions but also extends the boundaries of Delhi as part of their envisioned separate homeland, Khalistan.

SFJ, a US-based organization, supports secession of Punjab from India for the creation of Khalistan and has galvanized Sikhs around the world around the cause of Sikhs and Khalistan.

In his virtual address from Washington DC during the closing ceremony of Phase II voting on October 29th in Surrey, British Columbia, where over 200,000 people voted in favor of Khalistan, as a tribute to the late Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the General Counsel of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), brought attention to accusations of severe actions by “Throne of Delhi” against the Sikh community, particularly in the tragic loss of more than 3,000 farmers from Punjab at the Delhi border.

In response, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) announced the inclusion of the city of Delhi into Khalistan.

Speaking live, Pannun led the chant: “Delhi banay ga Khalistan.”

He highlighted that the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has drawn global attention to the involvement of India in supporting terrorism and genocide of Sikhs. This viewpoint aligns with the position of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Nijjar, who previously held the position of President at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey, tragically lost his life to an assassination carried out by Indian agents on June 18th.

Pannun stated: “This is a conflict between Punjab and India, with the occupying force resorting to violence while Sikhs are leveraging their votes. SFJ is not seeking to dismantle India through bullets; instead, we are harnessing the power of ballots, which is the most influential tool of this century, to challenge the Indian system responsible for the tragic events that led to the loss of tens of thousands of Sikh lives.”

He said Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma should be arrested and prosecuted for conspiring and directing Nijjar’s assassination; to ensure that Verma is prosecuted for the assassination of a Canadian Citizen, the Sikhs For Justice will invoke “Citizen’s Arrest” Clause of the Canadian law for which SFJ has allocated a budget of $100,000; and holding Delhi responsible for Genocide of Sikhs and attack on Sikhism.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: “While 29th October Voting Centre in Surrey BC was dedicated to Shaheed Nijjar who sacrificed his life struggling for liberation of Punjab through Khalistan Referendum, the upcoming voting Centers will be dedicated to Shaheed Ravinder Singh Pannu, Shaheed Bhupinder Singh Kooner, and Shaheed Balbir Singh Khaira, all Canadian Sikhs, to honor their sacrifice during armed phase of Khalistan movement.”

45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot outside the same Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a significant Sikh population, where the second phase of Khalistan Referendum took place on Sunday. Nijjar was an advocate for a Sikh homeland in Punjab and minutes before his killing he delivered his last speech in support of Khalistan Referendum.

Nijjar was Chief Coordinator of Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada and a close associate of US-based Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is Counsel General of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the advocacy group running Khalistan Referendum globally. Nijjar, Pannun, UK based Paramjeet Singh Pamma and others were designated Terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. Nijjar was also President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia – Canada’s biggest Gurdawara.

The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is being organised under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) which will announce the results when all phases are completed. The voting started on October 31, 2021 from London UK and have so far been held in several cities across UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).