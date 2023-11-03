Book on late singer Sidhu’s life to be adapted for screen

Matchbox Shots, the renowned production house behind hits like Andhadhun, Monica O My Darling, and the recent sensation Scoop, has acquired the rights to the book Who Killed Moosewala? authored by crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh, according to Hindustan Times.

The book delves into the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moosewala, the late Punjabi singer who was tragically shot dead in Punjab in May 2022. While the production house has secured the rights, specific project details remain under wraps.

Singh shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The moment the book was published, there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further.”Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots expressed curiosity about the complex relationship between the music industry and gang conflicts in Punjab, saying, “We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit’s book Who Killed Moosewala? we know we have a strong backbone for our story.”

Dikssha Jyote Routray, who will lead the project, emphasized the narrative’s multifaceted exploration of crime, fame, and music in Punjab, describing it as a story that warrants deep consideration and understanding. The format, whether it will be a film or a series, is yet to be determined.

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu was shot over 30 times on May 29, 2022, by unidentified attackers in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district, India. Fans around the world mourned the loss of an artist who quickly rose to the charts through his soothing voice and exceptional songwriting.

Canadian-Punjabi gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Sidhu’s murder. Brar’s confession regarding his involvement in Moosewala’s assassination quelled the initial uproar surrounding the incident but India’s tense political climate prompted speculations on whether there was more to Sidhu’s killing, making it a high-profile case.