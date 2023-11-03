Shah Rukh Khan talks about ‘Dunki’ on his birthday

The teaser of ‘Dunki’, also called ‘Dunki’ Drop 1, was unveiled on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. While the day is no less than a festival for his fans, SRK attended a fan event in Mumbai with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and spoke about the film.

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about ‘Dunki’ at a fan event held in Mumbai for his birthday. He was accompanied by ‘Dunki’ maker Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. Talking about ‘Dunki’ Drop 1 and the film’s teaser, SRK said, “Do-dhai saal se hum ‘Dunki’ bana rahe hain aur aaj uski pehli jhalak, uska pehla drop, the ‘Dunki’ dropâ€æ kyuki hum itne cool hain ki hum bhi drop bolte hain. Dunki Drop 1 aa chuka hain aura age bhi hum apni cheese dikhate rahenge.” The teaser of ‘Dunki’, also known as ‘Drop 1’, was unveiled on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. It marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani.

Sharing the video, SRK wrote on X, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas. (sic)” The film also boasts an exceptionally talented ensemble cast comprising Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

‘Dunki’ is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It has been written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. ‘Dunki’ is slated to release this December 2023.