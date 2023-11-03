25 artists join forces to create song for Palestine

A collective of 25 artists from the Middle East and North Africa have collaborated to produce a song titled ‘Rajieen,’ with the proceeds earmarked for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

This eight-and-a-half-minute composition is characterised as an anthem transcending boundaries, symbolising resilience and resistance.

The song serves as a moving tribute to the courage of the Palestinian people while also imploring Arab leaders to support them.

A recurring refrain in the song echoes the sentiment, “should I lose my voice, yours will remain.”

The song features the following artists: Saif Safadi, Dana Salah, Ghalia Chaker, Afroto, Nordo, Saif Shroof, A5rass, Issam Alnajjar, Balti, Amir Eid, Weesam Qutub, Dina Wideidi, Saif Bataineh, Omar Rammal, AlYung & Randar, Vortex, Small X, ALA, Fuad Gritli, Donia Wael, Zeyne, Marwan Moussa, Marwan Pablo, and Dafencii.

Another particularly impactful line from the song emphasizes, “We do not just stand in solidarity with the cause; we are its custodians,” and is prominently featured in the music video alongside shots of the singers.

The music video skillfully interweaves real-life footage depicting Palestine under Israeli occupation and scenes of the artists within a dimly lit studio, all dressed in black.

The song poignantly highlights the challenges faced by the Palestinian people, who often struggle to voice their grievances and lead normal lives.

Towards the conclusion of the music video, the artists pay tribute to journalists and photojournalists in Palestine and Gaza, recognizing their essential role in documenting the ongoing situation.