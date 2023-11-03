Jennifer Lopez shares her husband Ben Affleck wants her to understand her ‘worth’

Jennifer Lopez has recently praised her husband Ben Affleck to make her understand her “worth”. In a new interview with Vogue magazine, Lopez said, “My husband wants me to understand my worth and know my value.”

The Marry Me star stated, “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

JLo told the outlet, “I have come to a stage in life where I love every part of myself unapologetically.”

“Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes,” added the actress and singer. Lopez, who tied the knot with Affleck in 2022, made comments about Argo actor after the couple attended their friend Pia Miller’s birthday celebrations in LA in October.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary back in August.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote, “One year ago today.”

For the unversed, Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez discussed about few trends she wanted to try out for fall.

“I’m really into the ’90s throwback liner and gloss. My modern twist is using a lip liner that’s only slightly darker than my lip shade, instead of a dark brown. Line the lips, shade the corners to get some dimension, then top with the balm for a natural sexy look,” explained the songstress. Meanwhile, Lopez introduced Beso Balm lips to her JLo Beauty brand as a substitute for perfect lip balm.