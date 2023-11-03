Jenna Ortega sets to take reins in future after controlling past

Jenna Ortega is determined to make important decisions relating to her career after years of having that aspect of her controlled by other people. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Wednesday actress, who rang in her 21st birthday in September, reflected on her acting career which began at the age of nine. “My career really has been in the hands of so many other people”, Ortega told the outlet. “I’ve worked and operated with individuals who maybe didn’t always have my best interests…” She continued, “As a kid, I was always being told what I should and shouldn’t do – which way I should go, what would be best for me. But in the end, I’m the only one who’s ever going to know that.” The Fallout actress shared that she is now looking to reclaim control over her decisions in future jobs. “I want to be able to really orchestrate my own future and make more specific, precise moves.” She added, “I’ve even begged a little bit to be allowed to make a mistake. Because how can I learn if I don’t do that for myself? I can’t be scared of the fact that I might fall on my face.