Erik ten Hag vows to turn around Manchester United’s troubled season

Erik ten Hag, despite mounting pressure and criticism, has made it clear that he is determined to salvage Manchester United’s troubled season following their dismal exit from the League Cup against Newcastle.

In a disheartening turn of events, Ten Hag’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, marking the second consecutive loss within four days, with their previous defeat being against Manchester City. The growing concerns about Ten Hag’s future at the club have intensified.

Manchester United’s season has been plagued with setbacks, having lost eight of their opening 15 fixtures in all competitions, marking their worst start since the 1962-63 season. It’s the first time they’ve lost successive home games by three goals or more since October 1962, and they’ve lost five of their first 10 home games for the first time since 1930-31.

The fans’ frustration was evident as they booed the team both at half-time and full-time during the Newcastle match. Ten Hag, in his second season at the club, now faces a daunting task to keep his job.

“I am a fighter, and I know it is not always going up,” he said. “We have had a lot of setbacks this season, but even then, you have to get results.”