GB’s 76th celebration culminates with Scouts’ polo victory

The GB Scouts emerged victorious over the GB Police team in the final in a thrilling culmination to the GB polo tournament.

This traditional polo competition took place at the Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground, coinciding with the 76th celebration of Gilgit-Balitistan.

Teams representing various districts participated in this exciting polo tournament. Notably, history was made in Gilgit Baltistan as the final match was played under the night sky, adding a unique dimension to the event.

To cap off the exhilarating finale, a spectacular fireworks display illuminated the night.

The distinguished guests in attendance included the GB chief minister and the GB governor, who graced the occasion with their presence as special guests.