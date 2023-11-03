Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, November 03, 2023


GB’s 76th celebration culminates with Scouts’ polo victory

Agencies

The GB Scouts emerged victorious over the GB Police team in the final in a thrilling culmination to the GB polo tournament.

This traditional polo competition took place at the Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground, coinciding with the 76th celebration of Gilgit-Balitistan.

Teams representing various districts participated in this exciting polo tournament. Notably, history was made in Gilgit Baltistan as the final match was played under the night sky, adding a unique dimension to the event.

To cap off the exhilarating finale, a spectacular fireworks display illuminated the night.

The distinguished guests in attendance included the GB chief minister and the GB governor, who graced the occasion with their presence as special guests.

Submit a Comment