Rs 1m donated to ailing journalist for treatment

Malam Jabba Ski Resort donated rupee one million for the medical treatment of a senior journalist taking a step for the welfare of the company The donation was made under the Malam Jabba Resort’s Community welfare program. Under the community welfare program, Malam Jabba Ski Resort programme, invests in the promotion of education and health sectors in Malam Jabba, Swat and Mardan. The company has been working for the upgradation of community for the past several years. Journalist fraternity welcomed the welfare measure taken and thanked on behalf of the community for providing financial support for the treatment of a senior journalist.