Interior ministry seeks report on non-repatriation of officer

The Interior Ministry has taken serious notice of 10-month overstay of an ‘influential’ officer of BPS-18 at Chief Commissioner’s Office despite expiry of his deputation period, and has sought report on the matter. According to details, deputy director admin was appointed at chief commissioner office in January 2018 on three-year deputation, followed by a further two-year extension. The deputation period of the officer had been completed in January 2023 but he continued to work on his post. On the directives of secretary interior ministry, the orders were issued on October 20, for repatriation of Syed Taruf Hussain to his parent department. Director Administration Chief Commissioner Office Rana Waqas wrote a letter on October 30, regarding appointments and transfers. However, on the same date Deputy Director Admin Sayed Taruf Hussain issued orders pertaining to the transfers and posting of two officers while misusing his authority despite transfer orders. The officer has left the charge but the interior ministry has taken serious notice of his illegal overstay and report has been sought from the chief commissioner office.