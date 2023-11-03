Punjab Police release funds for injured personnel’s medical treatment

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police’s welfare Branch is actively working for the health welfare of police employees and in this regard more funds have been released for medical expense treatment.IG Punjab has released another 18 lakh rupees for the treatment of police personnel of various districts who were injured during duty.

According to the details injured sub-inspector Tahir Ejaz of Rawalpindi, injured constable Muhammad Altaf of Rahim Yar Khan was given 03 lakh rupees each respectively. Sub-inspector Abdul Razzaq, injured constable Muhammad Imran was given Rs. 02 lakh Pkr each respectively. Rahim Yar Khan Police’s injured constable Tauqeer Sabtain, Ghazi Constable Allah Ditta were also received Rs. 02 lakh PKR each. Rs. 01 lakh each was given to injured head constables Shahid Naveed, Muhammad Ishtiaq of Rahim Yar Khan, injured ASI Muhammad Asif and Mangat Ali of Nankana Sahib each respectively. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the health welfare of the force and said that RPOs, DPOs should sent the cases of police officials to the welfare branch along with relevant documents, so that all possible support can be provided to the force on priority basis for medical treatment.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab listened to the problems of citizens and police employees from other districts including Lahore and issued orders for immediate relief on the requests of the citizens. IG Punjab said that according to merit, all possible relief should be provided to the affected citizens without delay. IG Punjab said that DPOs should solve the problems of citizens under their supervision and any delay or negligence in this regard will be intolerable.

IG Punjab also heard the problems of the officials posted in various districts and their families. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to solve the problems with immediate action on the requests of the police employees and said that the requests related to welfare, posting and discipline should be solved within the timeline as per Pease. IG Punjab further said that an open court is being held in the Central Police Office on a daily basis to solve the problems of the citizens. Citizens can also send their complaints via telephone call on 1787 as the complaint center has been kept active seven days a week for the convenience of the citizens.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed an MOU with Saleem Memorial Hospital in ongoing measures for the health welfare of the force. According to it, better treatment and medical services will be provided to the police force IG Punjab and Shahzad Saleem Chairman, Saleem Memorial Hospital inked the MOU in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. Additional IG Finance and Welfare Mohammad Riaz Nazir Gara and CEO Saleem Memorial Hospital Dr. Asad Yaqoob also signed the MOU.IG Punjab said that under the MOU, treatment facilities will be provided to police employees at discounted rates in Saleem Memorial Hospital. Police staff including serving, martyrs and retired employees will get 20% discount on room/ward charges, laboratory, radiology, surgical procedure charges, emergency and general services at Saleem Memorial Hospital.25% in walk-in clinic, IPD consultation, while substantial discount will be given in other departments of OPD.

Saleem Memorial Hospital Chairman Shahzad Saleem said that Saleem Memorial Hospital has also allocated a welfare fund for the deserving employees of the police force, which will be used for the treatment of these employees. He said that in recognition of the unparalleled services and sacrifices of the police officers in maintaining peace in the society and uphold the rule of law, they will provide all possible support at the medical level. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked Saleem Memorial Hospital for providing support in the health welfare of police force.Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present on this occasion.