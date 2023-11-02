Health Minister inspects policlinic expansion project in Islamabad

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Inspects Policlinic Expansion Project in G-11. The Health Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities about the project.

The Minister said that the Poly Clinic expansion project consists of three hundred beds. This project will be completed in two years. There will be no compromise on quality, and no delays in the construction work. Public welfare and well-being projects must be completed on time, the Federal Minister emphasized.

The Federal Minister mentioned that the construction of the hospital will not only benefit the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The hospital will provide facilities for diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, maternity care, allergies, bone and joint problems, chest and heart diseases, and skin issues, the Federal Minister informed.

The Federal Minister stated that we are making progress in the short-term mission of reforms. Progress in the health sector is not possible without reforms, he said.

The Federal Minister pointed out that alongwith growth of population, diseases are also increasing, and resources are limited to tackle them. In this context, a revolutionary project has been initiated to reduce the burden on large hospitals, the Minister said.

The Minister said 460 primary health centers will be revamped across the country. The foundation of a robust healthcare system has been laid under the agenda of Global Health Security to prevent the spread of cross-border diseases. The Pharma Pakistan project will enhance the provision of medicines on a permanent basis, the Federal Minister added.

The Health Minister said a plan is in place to promote vaccine production in Pakistan. Merit and transparency are being promoted in the field of medical education and PMDC is mandated to ensure this, the Federal Minister informed.

The Minister said reforms are underway in the Pakistan Nursing Council. Strict actions are being taken to promote merit and transparency in the PMDC. An online system has been introduced to ensure transparency in PMDC. A mechanism has been established to monitor the functionality of DRAP. An mobile application has been launched for the resolution of public complaints. A comprehensive plan has been devised to eliminate counterfeit and unregistered drugs, , the Federal Minister said.

The Federal Minister informed that the National Health Task Force is fully active across the country. Strengthening the Universal Health Coverage is my top agenda. In this context, the Health Card system has been expanded, the Federal Minister announced.

The Federal Minister mentioned that the pharmacy system in hospitals is being computerized. A specialized and general medicine department has been formed to control and prevent communicable and non-communicable diseases. Efforts are being made to strengthen the health system through the National Health Support Program, the Minister said.

The Minister said a comprehensive plan has been formulated to prevent Hepatitis C. For the betterment of the health sector, the Health Advisory Council has been established. We are strengthening the Border Health Service to keep the public safe from diseases, the Federal Minister said.

He said effective measures are being taken to uplift Pakistan’s dignity in the field of health internationally. Projects have been initiated in a short period that will be remembered for centuries, the Federal Minister concluded.