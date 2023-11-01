Senate adopts resolution seeking end to Israeli hostilities in Gaza

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes and a ground assault have taken thousands of Palestinian lives, including those of children and women, with no indication of a halt in hostilities.

The resolution, presented by Senator Ishaq Dar, was approved during an emergency session on Gaza, occurring amid an intensified Israeli offensive in the besieged enclave. In the recent major assault, Israeli forces bombed the Jabalia refugee camp, resulting in the loss of at least 50 lives.

The ongoing conflict has pushed the total casualties from Israel’s relentless bombing to over 8,500, with 3,542 children among the victims, according to the latest tally from Gaza’s health ministry.

Last week, Pakistan urged the United Nations to play a role in resolving the Palestine dispute, emphasising the need to protect civilians and asking Israel to take all possible precautions to prevent harm to civilians and ensure that humanitarian assistance continues to reach Gaza.

Various rallies were also taken out across the country of late to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinians, denounce Israel’s aggressive actions, and call for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict. On Wednesday, the Senate strongly denounced the “Israeli crimes against humanity” and the “state terrorism” being committed against the women, children, and men of Palestine residing in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The resolution, presented by Senator Ishaq Dar, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of the Israeli blockade, allowing unfettered access for humanitarian organisations to provide essential relief supplies, medications, food, and water to the distressed population of Gaza.

“Since the Holocaust of the Second World War, no state has committed any such mass killings, carnage and crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality and arrogance,” reads the resolution.

The legislature also expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians while denouncing the “double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, as they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire” in beleaguered Gaza.

It said that Pakistan had a consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine.

“Since such a policy which was first enunciated by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, hence, there can be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The resolution called for an instant ceasefire in Gaza, the lifting of the Israeli blockade, and unrestricted access for international humanitarian organisations to provide essential relief supplies to the war-hit people in Gaza.

It also urged the cessation of Israeli aggression, the end of occupation, and the immediate halt to any activities that “desecrate holy places of the Muslim Ummah”. Later, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, in a statement posted on X, called the Israel’s actions in Gaza “a grave violation of human rights and international law”

“Such heinous actions have no place in a civilized world and must be met with the strongest condemnation and unwavering resolve to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said the statement posted on the X account of the Office of the Chairman Senate.

“We urge the world to unite against such atrocities and demand an immediate end to this violence. We must stand together in the name of justice, peace, and the sanctity of innocent lives,” Sanjrani said.