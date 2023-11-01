Imran’s lawyer dismisses allegations of slow poisoning in prison

Reports about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan being slow poisoned in prison are false, his lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha said on Wednesday.

Ranjha categorically refuted all such claims, labeling them as baseless.

According to media reports, there were allegations of Imran being poisoned while incarcerated, but his lawyer released a video statement and vehemently dismissed the rumours circulating on social media. Ranjha clarified that there is no truth to the assertions that the PTI chairman was poisoned or is under any threat of poisoning.

The lawyer further addressed an incident from the previous day, stating that there was a misunderstanding. He explained that due to two previous assassination attempts on the PTI chairman, there exists a heightened concern for his safety, specifically in terms of potential exposure to slow-acting poison.

Imran is currently detained at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. He was previously incarcerated at Attock Jail after his conviction in the gifts repository case on Aug 5.

On May 9, the former prime minister was arrested from inside the high court in Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns.

Since then, he has been incarcerated at Attock District Jail and recently shifted to Adiala Jail. Imran claims that he has been jailed in forged cases, vowing to come clean in all of them.