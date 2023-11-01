Students being given internship opportunities in police: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the students of Lahore Garrison University at the Central Police Office. These students have gained full awareness about police working while working as volunteers with Punjab Police. IG Punjab gave certificates to the students of Lahore Garrison University for completing Police Volunteers program. IG Punjab informed the students about the ongoing measures related to community policing in a conversation with the students.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that young students are the future of Pakistan who has to take leadership in various fields of practical life very soon. Punjab Police is promoting a culture of education and research by increasing engagement with young students. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the students were given the opportunity of internship in the Punjab Police. Friendship in Police, Volunteers in Police programs have been started under which Punjab Police imparting awareness to university students about police is working, crime control and public service delivery. IG Punjab said that police volunteers will play their effective role as ambassadors of Punjab Police in the society and will strengthen the atmosphere of mutual relations and trust between the police and the public. In the ceremony students spoke about their training and awareness session as volunteers with the Punjab Police.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is continuing priority measures for the best welfare of the families of police martyrs, in continuation of which a house has been provided to the family of another police constable who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. According to details Punjab Police gave a house worth Rs 1 crore 35 lakh to the family of Constable Muhammad Arsalan Ijaz Shaheed according to their choice. Shaheed Constable Muhammad Arsalan Ijaz was martyred in Nankana on August 30 last year in a fight with dangerous bandits. On the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab government released funds for the house purchase of the martyr’s family.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to martyred constable Muhammad Arsalan Ijaz and said that Constable Muhammad Arsalan Ijaz bravely fought the dangerous dacoits without caring for his life and sacrificed his life in the path of duty and became immortal forever. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifice of its brave son. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is the guardian force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like Constable Muhammad Arsalan Ijaz, priority measures will be ensured for the best welfare of their martyr’s families.