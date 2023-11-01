NTDC completes reconductoring work of 500 kV transmission line K2/K3-NKI circuit

NTDC Headquarters, WAPDA House Lahore, November 01, 2023: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully completed the reconductoring work of 500 kV transmission line K2/K3-NKI circuit (17.98 km) and K2/K3-Jamshoro circuit-1 (6.37 km) before the set deadline. The transmission line has been energized today. The reconductoring work has been completed in 50 days, which is 25 days less than the contractual completion period of 75 days. The key activities performed during the assignment include replacement of old & deteriorated conductor, reconductoring of new conductor covering the distance/length of 24.35 km, replacement of old & deteriorated hardware & insulators on 71 towers, replacement of shield wire covering the distance/length of 24.51 km and installation / pulling of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) covering the distance/length of 24.94 km. Moreover, foundation and erection work of 06 towers and dismantling of 04 existing towers was also carried out. Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan applauded the efforts of the concerned NTDC team for completion of the assignment before the target date.