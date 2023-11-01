Minister enhances public grievance resolution through integration of key services

Caretaker Sindh Law Minister Mohammed Omer Soomro officiated an inauguration ceremony in Karachi to integrate the Sindh Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell with the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC), aiming to revolutionize the way citizens address their daily concerns and grievances, and enhance public services and grievance resolution in the province.

The call center was initially established by the Legal Aid Society (LAS) in 2014 and later evolved into a successful public-private partnership in 2018 with the Sindh government through the Law Department. The provincial government, under the Legal Empowerment of People Program in Sindh (LEPPS), extends its support to SLACC, which offers high-quality, free-of-cost legal advice to citizens all over the country, with services provided by high-court registered lawyers under the supervision of former Supreme Court Justice Khilji Arif Hussain.

SLACC will now play a pivotal role in expediting the resolution of public service and administrative complaints identified during the process of providing legal advice to callers.

The minister emphasized the importance of this milestone, saying: “Today marks a pivotal moment in the Sindh government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance. The integration of the Chief Secretary’s Complaint Cell with SLACC empowers citizens through a comprehensive platform that offers both legal advisory services and swift public grievance redressal. We are dedicated to providing justice and support to individuals in need, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society.”

This integration offers a seamless experience for citizens to address a wide range of issues they encounter in their daily lives, such as complaints about public officials not fulfilling their responsibilities, reporting illegal constructions, or addressing local drinking water problems. It represents a significant step towards a more responsive and efficient government.

To officially launch this integrated system, Mr. Soomro ceremoniously uploaded the first complaint from SLACC onto the integrated portal, symbolizing the beginning of a new era in grievance resolution.