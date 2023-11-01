Virat Kohli honours wife Anushka Sharma for his ‘guiding light’

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli expressed his admiration and gratitude for his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, as he acknowledged her role in helping him uphold the virtue of truth throughout his life’s journey.

Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the power couple of Indian sports and entertainment, tied the knot in a beautiful Italian ceremony in December 2017.

Since then, their lives have been interwoven in a wonderful tapestry of love, support, and shared success.

Both celebrities have made a significant mark in their respective fields. Kohli’s cricketing journey began with his debut for the Indian national team in August 2008, and he quickly rose to international acclaim.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, has reached dazzling heights in the world of Bollywood.

In a candid conversation with Wrong, Virat Kohli praised Anushka for teaching him the enduring value of honesty. He emphasised the importance of standing by the truth, regardless of the circumstances.

Kohli stated, “She always told me, you know if you are standing by the truth, then you don’t have to worry about anything because the path will carve itself out, and things will always be clean and separated.”

Kohli also acknowledged the remarkable strength Anushka displayed when she became a mother. In 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter, ‘Vamika.’

Kohli marvelled at Anushka’s ability to manage her professional commitments, including shooting an entire film, while embracing the responsibilities of motherhood.

Currently representing India in the ICC World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has not only excelled on the cricket field but also demonstrated his dedication to family values, with Anushka playing an integral role in his life.

Kohli has contributed significantly to India’s successful World Cup campaign, solidifying his position as one of the tournament’s leading run-scorers.

India remains unbeaten with six wins, solidifying their presence in the semi-finals.