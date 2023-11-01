Ananya Pandey enjoys ‘special’ Halloween night with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Pandey dressed up as a witch as she enjoyed a special Halloween night with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The Bollywood actress who is seemingly enjoying her romantic gateway with Aditya in Maldives, recently dropped photos from an intimate Halloween celebration on Instagram.

In the pictures, the Dream Girl 2 actress can be seen wearing a white tank top and shorts. Pandey completed her look with a witch hat to add a spooky touch to her outfit. “A witch on a beach, special special halloweeeeeeen,” the 25-year-old actress captioned her post. Ananya’s fans teased the actress as they mentioned Kapur’s presence with her during her dreamy vacations. Moreover, several reports from Indian media outlets claimed that it is highly expected that Ananya has been accompanied by B-town heartthrob, Aditya on her birthday vacation as the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport yesterday.

Earlier, on October 27, the new lovebirds were seen getting cosy with each other during their dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai. On the professional front, Ananya will be next seen in two big projects, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae.