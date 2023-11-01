Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cuts her birthday cake with cancer patients

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful and beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday and was spotted with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On this special occasion, Aishwarya decided to do the noble thing of cutting her birthday cake with cancer patients.

On her birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to cut the cake with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She attended a special event organized by the GSB Seva Mandal for cancer patients. The former Miss World did the noble cause and shared her special day with them. After cutting the cake, she fed it to her mother and Aaradhya. However, when paps asked Aaradhya to feed it to Aish, the actress revealed that she was fasting for Karwa Chauth.

Today, on November 1st, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year older. On this special occasion, she was spotted with her mother and other relatives, as the day also marks the occasion of Karva Chauth. Aish’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, was seen bowing down respectfully and giving a warm hug to her nani (maternal grandmother).

According to The Times of India, Aishwarya Rai spoke about doing her bit for society. She said, “It’ll continue to be my way of life to be able to do my karm and be there.” At the event, Aaradhya also spoke about her mother and said that what she is doing is “truly wonderful.” Workwise, Aishwarya was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s period epic Ponniyin Selvan part one and two. The former became a major box office success and one of the highest-grossing Tamil films. Before that, she had done the action comedy Fanney Khan in 2018. On her birthday, several celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet took to social media to wish her.