Celine Dion makes first public appearance in 3 years amid health battle

Celine Dion, on Monday evening, made a seldom-seen public appearance in Las Vegas, Nevada, while she persists in her struggle against stiff-person syndrome.

The 55-year-old superstar graced the public eye for the first time in three and a half years, delighting her fans as she warmly interacted with them after attending the thrilling hockey match between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chantal Machabée, Montreal’s vice president of hockey communications, captured the heartwarming moment and shared it on her Instagram. In the video, the legendary singer, exuding immense positivity, shared an affectionate hug with Machabée, symbolizing her unwavering spirit and the support she continues to receive while battling stiff-person syndrome.

“A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday,” Machabée wrote alongside the snaps. “Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

After the game, Celine, her son René-Charles, and her twins Nelson and Eddy stood for pictures with a few of the athletes. Following her announcement in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, the Grammy winner has maintained a very quiet profile.

This rare neurological disorder, often known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), causes excruciating muscle spasms in its victims. Her older sibling, Claudette Dion,74, has expressed her shock at the news that there doesn’t seem to be much that she and the singer’s family can do to support their “strong” sister or “alleviate her pain.” Dion confirmed her condition in December, forcing her to call off her Courage World Tour.