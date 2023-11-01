Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin welcome baby boy

Pakistan’s showbiz industry famous couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have been blessed with a baby boy. They have shared the good news on their social media account on Instagram. The couple has also requested prayers from his loved ones for the well-being of their beloved son. The picture shared on Instagram is of a card with a caption that ‘On 1st November at 10:48 am, Ahsan and Manal welcomed their beloved son Muhammad Hasan Ikram to the world’. They have named their son Muhammad Hasan Ikram. Showbiz personalities congratulated the couple on the arrival of a their son into this world and expressed their well wishes.