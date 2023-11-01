Pakistan’s deadline prompts mass return of undocumented Afghan nationals

As the clock ticks down to the November 1 deadline set by the Pakistani government, a significant exodus of Afghan nationals without proper documentation is underway, with thousands thronging the Pak-Afghan border to comply with the directive.

The Pakistani government’s directive to repatriate Afghan individuals residing in the country without legal documents aims to address concerns about involvement in illicit activities within the nation. The establishment of detention centers across all four provinces underscores the intention to detain and forcefully deport those who do not comply with the deadline.

While a considerable number of Afghan nationals are returning to their homeland, a portion is looking towards resettlement in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and other European nations.

Last month, the government gave a 28-day ultimatum for undocumented migrants to leave voluntarily or face deportation, prompting over 200,000 Afghan immigrants to voluntarily depart from the Torkham border and other crossings.

Media reports have highlighted the substantial presence of foreign nationals in Pakistan, with a significant majority being Afghan refugees who sought safety following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s. Recent years have seen an additional influx of approximately 800,000 Afghans migrating to Pakistan in the wake of the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan.

The evolving situation underlines the complexity surrounding migration policies, government initiatives, and the challenges faced by Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan, especially those lacking proper documentation.