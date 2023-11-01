Dollar sees another hike over Pakistani rupee

After continuous decline, US Dollar sees increasing trend against Pakistani currency. On Tuesday morning, the rate for US Dollar against the Pakistani Rupee stood at Rs281.50 as the interbank exchange rate saw a minor 10-paisa drop at the opening of the trading session. After a continuous decline in the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani currency for five weeks, there has been an increasing trend over the past two weeks. Till Tuesday afternoon, the US Dollar kept maintaining its rising trend and saw a jump of 55 paisas in the interbank market to reach Rs281.50. The greenback closed the trading session for the day with a hike of 52 paisas and settled at Rs281.47 in the interbank market. In the open market on Tuesday, the dollar is being traded at Rs283 after a jump of 50 paisas. At the end of the trading session on Monday, the US Dollar closed at Rs280.95 after a 38-paisa hike. And in the open market, the currency closed at Rs282.50 after a Re1 increase.