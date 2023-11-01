Lionel Messi wins men’s award for record eighth time

Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami CF star, has secured his eighth Ballon d’Or award for the year 2023.

This achievement comes following his performance in leading Argentina to World Cup victory the previous year, solidifying his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

At the age of 36, Messi has set a new record as the first MLS-based player to claim this award. The majority of his contribution came from his performance with the Argentine national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Erling Haaland, the prolific Manchester City striker who scored 52 goals in the 2022-23 season, finished as the runner-up in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Haaland was also honoured with the Gerd Müller Trophy, recognizing him as the best striker of the year.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Messi humbly expressed, “I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved, the fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing. All of them [Ballon d’Or awards] are special for different reasons.”

During his acceptance speech, Messi took a moment to remember his fellow countryman, the legendary Diego Maradona, whose birthday fell on the same day.

He fondly remarked, “My last mention is for Diego [Maradona]. Today is his birthday. So I would like to remember him from here, surrounded by the best players, coaches, and people who love football like he did. Wherever you are, Diego, happy birthday. This goes also to you.”

Even before the 2023 ceremony, no player had managed to win the Ballon d’Or more times than Messi, who previously clinched the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award five times, while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Marco van Basten have each secured it three times.

Messi’s performance during the previous season included scoring 21 goals in 41 appearances as Paris Saint-Germain retained their Ligue 1 title.

He subsequently transferred to Inter Miami earlier in the year, where he has already made an impact, scoring 11 goals in 14 games and helping the franchise secure its first-ever Leagues Cup.

Despite a few injury setbacks toward the end of the MLS season, Messi's performance at the 2022 World Cup was the reason behind his eighth Ballon d'Or win. As captain of the Argentine national team, he played a pivotal role in their triumph in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, earning him the Player of the Tournament title.

His two goals in the final and his contribution during the penalty shoot-out against France were highlights of this unforgettable World Cup.