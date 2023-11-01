Shaheen Afridi becomes ‘fastest pacer’ to claim 100 ODI wickets

In today’s high-stakes match during the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan’s ace fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the quickest fast bowler to reach 100 wickets in the history of One Day International (ODI).

Afridi’s remarkable achievement unfolded during Pakistan’s must-win clash against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 23-year-old achieved this historic milestone in his 51st ODI appearance

The left-arm pacer’s road to the century of wickets was nothing short of spectacular.

Shaheen Afridi sent Tanzid Hasan packing with a beautifully executed setup. Employing a classic fast-bowler’s strategy, he enticed Tanzid into a trap. Afridi found swing right from the outset, with the first ball shaping away from the bat.

He continued to target the fourth-fifth stump line for the next three deliveries, subtly varying his length.

Then, on the fifth ball, Shaheen Afridi unleashed one that went straight and hit Tanzid on the front pad’s knee roll. Although Tanzid sought a review, the ball was shown to be clipping the top of the leg, confirming an early breakthrough for Afridi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s proficiency in the powerplay was further evident in his performance today.

In just two overs, he doubled his tally of powerplay wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

The excitement in the match didn’t end with Afridi’s milestones; Haris Rauf, another potent Pakistani bowler, made an impact as well. Despite a shaky start, Rauf made a strong comeback, causing Bangladesh further trouble with his precise deliveries.

The game, with its twists and turns, remains pivotal in Pakistan’s journey to the World Cup semifinals.