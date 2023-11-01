Leaders, scholars to gather to honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq’s legacy tomorrow

The leaders and scholars from across the country would gather to honour Maulana Sami-ul-Haq’s contributions and carry forward his mission on Thursday, (tomorrow) in Akora Khattak. Talking to media on Tuesday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani said Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was a staunch advocate for the establishment of an Islamic system in Pakistan and freeing Islamic countries from external influences. He said the religious scholars and leaders would acknowledge Maulana Sam-ul-Haq’s vision and dedication to the cause at the event. Haqqani who is also the chairman of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, said Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was posthumously granted the title of “Shaheed Namus-e-Risalat” (Martyr for the Sanctity of Prophethood), making a commitment to continue his mission. He called upon supporters and workers from all over the country to participate in the Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference to honour his extensive contributions in the fields of religious knowledge, education, scholarship, politics, and Jihad.