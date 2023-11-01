Proxies won’t ‘remain silent’ if ceasefire not reached, warns Iran

Iran has issued a warning that Tehran-backed groups may take action against Israel in response to its conflict with Hamas, potentially leading to a broader spillover of violence if a ceasefire is not reached. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s top diplomat, conveyed this message during discussions in Doha, Qatar. He met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his Qatari counterpart to explore diplomatic solutions. “It is natural that the resistance groups and movements do not remain silent against all these crimes,” Amir-Abdollahian stated, as per Iran’s foreign ministry. “They will not wait for anyone’s advice, therefore we need to use the last political opportunities to stop the war,” he emphasised after talks with Sheikh Tamim, warning that the situation could “get out of control.” Israel initiated its offensive following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, resulting in over 1,400 casualties, primarily civilians, and more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.